Framework launches DIY modular laptop for the future of sustainable tech, pre-order now

Framework is launching its first modular laptop with an unusual method to encourage sustainability. You can get a hold of a couple version of the laptop at varying price levels, but the most affordable one comes without memory, storage, Wi-Fi, or even an OS. This DIY laptop comes unassembled so that you can customize it to your satisfaction. Laymen-friendly tutorials can be found on the frame.work website, as well as those for basic repairs and upgrades. Hoping to spark a trend in the tech industry, you can find out how to cop your own build-a-laptop set and more down below.



