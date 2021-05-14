Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.



The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 33 cents per share.



The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.



Applied DNA Sciences shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.93, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.



_____



