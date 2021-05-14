Colonial Pipeline Allegedly Pays Of the $5 Million Ransom

A source familiar with CNBC's confirmed the situation. Colonial Pipeline supposedly paid a ransom to hackers after the company became the victim of a large-scale cyberattack. According to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to NBC News, Colonial paid off the $5 waiver. So far, it is not entirely clear, whether the transaction took place. Bloomberg reported the ransom payment for the first time. Moreover, president Joe Biden refused to comment, when asked whether the colonial pipeline was paying the rescue on Thursday. The Federal Government holds its position White House Secretary of the press Jen Pskai told reporters in a briefing that the federal government can still decline ransom payments as it would encourage cybercriminals to launch more attacks. A criminal cybergroup, known as Dark...