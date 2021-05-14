Colonial Cybercriminal Group's DarkNet Website No Longer Accessible

The dark web page belonging to the DarkSide hacking group is down, as Bloomberg states. The Russian ransomware group is accused of attacking Colonial Pipeline. DarkSide was identified by the FBI and cybersecurity experts as the group responsible for the Colonial attack, that forced the company to shut down operations, causing fuel shortages in parts of the United States. DarkSide's operations have been linked to Russia and other Eastern European countries. So far, it is not entirely clear, whether the site is down due to a technical issue, which is c...