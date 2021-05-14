Save up to 28% on Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumblers at $18

Today only, Woot is offering the 16-ounce Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler for *$17.99* in stainless steel or white. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly as much as $28 on Amazon depending on the color, today’s offers are at least 28% off the going rate and the best we can find. This vacuum-insulated travel mug will keep your beverages hot for up to 5 hours or cold for 18. It is made of a BPA-free stainless steel with a cool-to-touch and sweat proof design as well as a handy slide lock to ensure the lid stays secure. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.



