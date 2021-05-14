Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, Mars Power Industries, X Launcher Pro, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals of the day. We have relaxing memory games, QR suites, app launchers, sci-fi shooters, and resource management sim/puzzlers on Mars, alongside all of the deals in our Android hub. More specifically speaking, highlights of today’s collection include titles like Cessabit, Mars Power Industries, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, X Launcher Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.



more…