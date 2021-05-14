Save 64% on this highly-rated foldable Bluetooth keyboard for under $10

Walmart is offering the MOTILE Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard for *$9.88 with free shipping** *on orders over $35. That’s down from the usual $28 tag, marking the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best deal available for a foldable wireless keyboard. Compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device, this compact keyboard is perfect for writers, or anyone working on a commute. It folds in half with a magnetic clasp for easy carry and storage, complete with a microUSB port and micro to USB adapter. I’ve used a wireless keyboard for taking notes on my phone and getting some extra writing in at the park, and there’s no way I’m going back to the tiny touchscreen keys. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See below for more.



more…