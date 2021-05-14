Tidy up your home theater by hanging your TV on the wall with this $27.50 mount

PERLESMITH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Full Motion TV Wall Mount for *$27.49 shipped* with the code *LF745OFF* at checkout. Normally $50, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. There’s nothing like seeing a TV floating on the wall with no cables running to it as you watch a movie with the family. This mount allows you to do just that, supporting displays ranging from 37- to 75-inches and everything in-between. Plus, the full-motion feature means you can easily turn the display to face your bed, office, kitchen, or any other area. It also fits studs that are 16-, 18-, or 24-inches apart. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



