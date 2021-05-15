These 4- and 8-pack IRWIN kits expand your DIY abilities at $4 per clamp (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering the IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-piece Clamp Set for *$29.98 shipped*. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This affordable 8-piece clamp kit is bound to come in handy for woodworking and a wide variety of other project types. Each unit features non-marring grip pads to ensure scratches and scuffs aren’t left behind. Four bundled mini bar clamps can evenly distribute 150 pounds of force. Each piece in this set is “constructed of high-tech reinforced resin for strength and durability.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another batch of discounted IRWIN clamps for *$16*.



