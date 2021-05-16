Home Depot gets you BBQ-ready this spring with up to $150 off grills, smokers, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking up to *$150 off* a selection of grills from popular brands. Everything ships free, and no-cost curbside pickup is available in most cases for those who want to get in on the action sooner. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of ways to elevate your BBQ setup ahead of Memorial Day and all of the other upcoming cookouts that summer has in store. Alongside full-sized offerings for the patio meant to feed the whole family in one go, you’ll also find some more compact grills for bringing along on tailgates and the like, as well as boil cookers and smokers. Just about everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.



more…