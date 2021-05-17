Pandemic and SolarWinds highlight flaws in cybersecurity

A survey of 300 security leaders in the US by Scale Venture Partners shows 94 percent say that C-level executives have a better understanding of cybersecurity risks than a year ago. This is probably due to the twin impacts of the pandemic and the SolarWinds attack. Half say they will increase security budgets to address the impact of SolarWinds, while 40 percent have increased their cyber headcount during the pandemic. The shift to remote working has thrown up issues with 66 percent saying that the lack of adequate security on home devices has been their top security challenge. More than… [Continue Reading]