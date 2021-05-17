Someone Is Sweeping Ransomware Websites from the Internet

Two more ransomware groups seem to vanish from the Internet, in another possible aftershock of Colonial's cyberattack, as Reuters states. According to Allan Liska, a researcher with cybersecurity company Recorded Future, the websites, operated by groups called "AKO" and "Everest," seem to be inaccessible from the weekend. She also said that “it’s unusual to see two of the bigger names go down for 24 hours” “That makes me think it’s a conscious choice to take their site offline”. This action follows the aftermath of DarkSide's attack which powered off the United States' largest fuel pipeline network. This popular cybercrim...