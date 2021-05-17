Microsoft wants you and your crew to hang out on Teams

Five years ago, Microsoft brought forth Microsoft Teams as a workplace collaboration tool to compete with Slack and Hipchat. Today, Microsoft is evolving Teams into a place where you can kick back after hours as well, taking on Discord, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Signal, and others in what the company hopes will be a resurgent consumer offering.



The awfully named “Personal features in Teams” launches today as part of the existing Teams app on Android, iOS, the Windows desktop, and even the web. (We’re calling it “Microsoft Teams for consumers,” and you should too.) To try it out, simply click the Teams icon on your device. In addition to your work account, you should see the option to add a personal account, too.



