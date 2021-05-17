New operating system aims to simplify business security

A new technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization's entire technology stack into a single pane of glass is being launched by managed security services company Nuspire. Called myNuspire, it will give CISOs and security analysts a clear picture into the security program and posture of their organizations in real-time, together with on-demand threat intelligence capabilities. "As a long-time CISO turned CEO of a security company, my goal has been to create a solution that would have made my job as a security leader less complicated," says Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "There are many… [Continue Reading]