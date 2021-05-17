Lululemon takes up to 50% off leggings, shorts, t-shirts, more + free shipping

Lululemon offers new markdowns with *up to 50% off *activewear for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Boost your workouts with deals on t-shirts, shorts, leggings, pants, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover for men that’s currently marked down to* $69*. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $88. This style can be worn year round with shorts, joggers, khakis, jeans, and more. This style is lightweight, sweat-wicking, stretch-infused, and more. It’s available in three color options and has odor protective properties to keep you smelling fresh. Plus, the slim-fit design is flattering on all body shapes. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



