LEGO’s new 3,700-piece Daily Bugle set stands 32 inches tall and includes 25 Marvel minifigs

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest expansions to the LEGO Marvel collection. If last week’s Infinity Saga sets weren’t enough of the superhero action, the upcoming LEGO Daily Bugle kit is sure to excite for fans of Spider-Man and other iconic characters. Stacking up to over 3,700 pieces, the new creation stacks up to over 32 inches tall, includes 25 minifigures, and will be launching at the end of the month. Head below for all of the details.



