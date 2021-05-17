Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

With Mario Golf Super Rush — the latest entry in Mario’s golfing career — set to launch on Switch in June, Nintendo has now released a brand-new overview trailer to give gamers a better idea of what to expect on the course next month. The game initially debuted during Nintendo’s big Direct presentation in February, but we now have a much better idea of the characters, a battle royale-style mode, RPG campaign, and more. Now up for pre-order, you’ll find even more details sown below alongside today’s new Mario Golf Super Rush overview trailer.



more…