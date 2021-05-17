Weber’s massive Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill can fit 19 Cornish hens: $917.50 (Save $507+)

Amazon is offering the Weber The Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill (60020) for *$917.40 shipped*. That’s at least $507 off what it has been fetching at Amazon over the last 16 months, undercuts Home Depot and others by $611, and marks the lowest price we have tracked in years. Ready to bounce back in 2021 and beyond with extraordinary cookouts? If so, Weber’s The Ranch Charcoal Kettle Grill is ready and waiting. This massive grill provides 1,104-square inches of cooking space and can fit up to 19 Cornish hens at once. It also boasts a Porcelain-enameled lid and bowl that “won’t rust or peel.” The cooking grate is comprised of “premium-quality stainless steel” and is built to withstand loads of cookouts, parties, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



