BMW’s official leather watch strikes new low of $162.50 at Amazon (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the BMW Leather Watch (BMW7006) for *$162.50 shipped*. That’s $87 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’re a BMW fan, this elegant timepiece may have your name written all over it. Not only will you find official BMW branding on its face, but also a black sun-ray dial, red numeral indexes, and more. It straps onto your wrist using a black leather strap with red stitching throughout. The stainless steel case can resist water in up to 100-meter depths, ensuring this timepiece is ready to be worn while bathing, swimming, and the list goes on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



