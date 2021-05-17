Returnal Review (PS5)

It would be unfair to fit Returnal into a single game genre since Housemarque's latest title combines elements from multiple genres to form a seemingly unique experience. Let's just say that Returnal is a third-person shooter with roguelite elements set in a sci-fi universe. You play as Selene, an astronaut who crash-lands on a mysterious planet called Atropos. Every time the local fauna kills Selene, players must start over with nothing but their handgun. It's a gameplay loop very common to roguelike and roguelites, although Housemarque's approach is a little bit different. Returnal is an unusually hard game mostly because of the developer's design choices. First off, the game doesn't have a save option, not even a “save & quit” option that most roguelike games have, so once you close the game, you'll lose your run. Moreover, every run is highly RNG dependent, and it's not just about the weapons, but also the artifacts, parasites, and upgrades you find during you...