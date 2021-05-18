1Password for Linux is finally here for Arch, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Mint, Debian, Fedora, and more

If you aren't using an online cloud-based password manager to both create and store your various passwords, you are doing yourself a great disservice. True, storing your passwords in the cloud seems counter-intuitive, but in reality, it is far more secure than re-using passwords or writing them down. Of course, you should make sure you are also using Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) whenever possible too. On the desktop, there are many password managers for Windows and Mac, but on Linux, things are far more limited. For instance, 1Password is arguably the best password manager in the world, yet despite a decade of requests for… [Continue Reading]