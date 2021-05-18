Microsoft Officially Announces Personal Features in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is first and foremost a great productivity tool, as it allows employees working for the same company to connect and collaborate like never before. But Microsoft doesn’t want to stop here, and Microsoft Teams is also available for consumers, and this week, the company announced the general availability of personal features in Teams. In other words, Teams is now fully prepared for personal use, therefore replacing other free apps such as the likes of Zoom on both the desktop and mobile. One of the highlights of this release is the Together mode, which is now available for consumers too. “You can now turn any regular video call into a shared virtual environment using Together mode to help feel like you’re in the same space as your family and friends. With Together mode, video call fatigue is reduced because your brain doesn’t have to work as hard when compared to a standard video call. You can choose from a variety of new virtual environments such as...