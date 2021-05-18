Ditch gas and oil with a Greenworks 20-inch corded electric mower at $165 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 12A 20-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower for* $165.06 shipped*. Normally fetching $230, it just recently dropped from $200 with today’s offer saving you as much as 28%, dropping to the lowest price in three months, and marking the second-best discount of the year. This corded electric Greenworks mower ditches gas and oil from your lawn care chores and is complemented by a 20-inch cutting deck. There’s also a 3-in-1 design that can handle both mulching and rear bagging, as well as side discharge to round out the package alongside its 12A motor. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…