Bank of America will boost its minimum wage to $25 an hour by 2025
The minimum wage increase by Bank of America will mark a 121% hourly minimum wage increase since 2010. It most recently lifted to $20 an hour in 2020.Full Article
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan discusses the bank’s plan to raise the hourly minimum wage of its US employees to $25 an hour..
