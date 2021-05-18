Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch plunges to $48.50 (Reg. $79), more from $49

Amazon is offering the Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch for *$48.53 shipped*. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $0.46 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a standout timepiece to your wardrobe? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this special edition PAC-MAN-branded offering. Last year Timex married “the popularity of the arcade game with the retro popularity of the T80 digital design.” The result is an unusual and extraordinary watch that is bound to turn some heads. This should ring especially true for anyone that’s spent a countless number of hours playing PAC-MAN. Learn more in our release coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced *from $49*.



more…