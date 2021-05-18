Score a second Sony DualSense PS5 controller down at $60 shipped today (Reg. $70)

Just after seeing the new Midnight Black and Cosmic Red colorways go up for pre-order, we are now tracking a notable price drop on the standard white model Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5. Nationwide Distributors (98% positive from over 178,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the white DualSense controller for *$59.99 shipped*. Regularly $70 and still going for as much at Amazon and elsewhere, this is $10 off, within $0.50 of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The brand new adaptive triggers alongside haptic feedback highlight the latest gamepad design from the PlayStation brand, just be sure to browse through our review for some hands-on impressions. “From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.” The DualSense carries a 4+ star rating from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



