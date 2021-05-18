Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) is now available -- here's what's new and how to get it

Three weeks ago, Microsoft began preparing the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) for release, offering it initially to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Today, the company makes the feature update available to non-Insiders, starting with those running Windows 10 version 2004 or later. As is the case these days, Microsoft is throttling availability so it may not be offered to you immediately, and compatibility issues could play a part in how long you have to wait. SEE ALSO: Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 7 2021 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need! If you are running Windows… [Continue Reading]