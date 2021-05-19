WD 2TB Passport SSD with SD card reader, wireless streaming, more for $326 (Reg. $380+)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the WD 2TB My Passport Wireless SSD for *$325.99 shipped*. Originally $800, this one currently sitting at $528 on Amazon where it tends to fetch closer to $370 these days and has never dropped below $340. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find by a long shot and well under the Amazon all-time low. This is not just your average shock-resistant 2TB portable SSD. It has the ability to wireless stream content over Wi-Fi and the My Cloud mobile app while providing up to 10-hours of battery life and even has a “built-in SD card reader with a one-touch copy button.” At up to 390MB/s, this means you can pop your SD card out of of just about anything, at anytime, and immediately back the contents up with a single button press. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.



