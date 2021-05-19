Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automower at $1,017.50 (Save $181)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for *$1,017.58 shipped*. That’s $181 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2021. This robotic lawn mower sets out to take a mundane chore off of your plate. It’s made with up to 0.4-acre lawns in mind and comes with boundary wires so you can easily set and forget yard maintenance. The mower can be controlled via a smartphone, allowing you to easily schedule or trigger trimmings whenever the need or desire arises. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.



