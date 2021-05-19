Switch Online members can now purchase Nintendo’s wireless SNES controller for $35

After seeing the total number of Switch Online classic games rise to over 100 this morning, Nintendo’s Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller is now back in-stock. All active Switch Online members can now purchase the rarely available wireless gamepad for *$29.99* plus *$5* shipping. Alongside the “full-size Super NES style controller” itself, you’ll find a USB charging cable in the package as well as the brand’s standard 12-month warranty. Just remember, this deal is only for Switch Online members and you’ll need to be logged in to complete your purchase. Head below for more details.



