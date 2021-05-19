FLIR One Pro LT Lightning thermal camera drops to Amazon low for iOS devices at $249

Amazon is offering the FLIR One Pro LT Lightning Thermal Imaging Camera for iOS on sale at *$249 shipped*. Down $50 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked only twice before. This FLIR camera plugs in to your iPhone via a Lightning connector, meaning it works with just about every iOS device outside of the latest iPad Pros or iPad Air. It displays a live thermal image inside of the FLIR app and can meter multiple spots at the same time, as well as show level and span controls plus much more. This is a great way to track down air leaks in your home, or see through walls to find water pipes and more. Rate 4.3/5 stars.



