Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Loot 2, YoWindow Weather, Blindy, more

We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals in to one handy list for you. While deals on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus that doubles as an Assistant display are still live alongside everything else in our Android deal hub, it’s now time to take a short break to browse through the day’s most notable software deals from Google Play. Highlights include titles like Heroes of Loot 2, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, Blindy – Hardest 2D Platformer, Fluid Simulation, Eqfy Equalizer, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.



more…