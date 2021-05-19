Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV + more from $465

Firstclass TVs (99% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the 2020 Samsung 75-inch 4K Quantum UHD Smart TV for* $1,797 shipped*. Or, you can score it with an extended 4-year warranty (our lead deal ships with 1-year) for *$1,949* via BuyDig using code *ARX24 *at checkout. Regularly $2,700 and currently on sale for $2,199 via Best Buy or $2,130+ at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $903 off the going rate, and more than $400 below the next best price. You’re looking at a Quantum HDR, 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with AirPlay 2 support, Quantum AI upscaling, and Motion Rate 240 for action packed content and gaming. Alongside built-in voice commands via Google Assistant and Alexa, not to mention direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services, this model has four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More deals and details below.



more…