Why you need a 'lap desk' (and how to pick the best one)

Let me begin this article with a confession: I wrote most of it from the couch.



But thanks to my trusty lap desk, this was more comfortable than it otherwise might have been. By propping my laptop up on an inclined surface, the lap desk helps bring the screen closer to eye level while I’m lounging around, so I don’t have to crane my neck so much. The flat surface also helps keep the laptop well-ventilated, so I can push the laptop to its limits without melting my thighs.



I first found out about lap desks a couple years ago, but finally motivated myself to buy one last spring. Now, I’m not sure how I went so long without one.



My particular laptop desk is $28 hunk of plastic from a company called HUANUO, with bean bag-like padding underneath, adjustable height settings, and a snap-on mouse tray. It comfortably fits a 15-inch laptop with about an inch to spare on either side.



