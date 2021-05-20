Score six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each (Save 33%, 3-year low)

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of SE Mini Pocket Knife Keychains for *$10.66 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for three years. If you’d like to carry a pocket knife but don’t want to keep something bulky on your person, these keychains could prove to be the perfect compromise. You’ll get six of them and each is equipped with a 2-inch drop-point blade. A portion is serrated, making it a cinch to quickly cut through branches, cardboard, and the list goes on. When closed each of these will only span just over 3 inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



more…