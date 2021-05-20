Microsoft Officially Announces the End of Internet Explorer

Now that the Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge has reached its maturity, Microsoft can continue its long-term browsing strategy, with the next step coming down to the demise of Internet Explorer. Already bundled with Microsoft Edge as a dedicated mode, Internet Explorer now makes little sense as a desktop application, and this is the reason Microsoft now plans to retire it. In other words, Internet Explorer is going away as a stand-alone application, and the browser would continue to live on exclusively as a feature of Microsoft Edge. The Redmond-based software giant says Internet Explorer 11 would be retired on June 15, 2022, but since then, the application will continue to receive updates and security patches. After this date, however, Internet Explorer will be considered obsolete, with no further security updates to be released to users sticking with it. “Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Inte...