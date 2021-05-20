Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB5003837 for the Dev Channel

If you’re part of the Windows Insider program in the Dev channel and a new cumulative update is now up for grabs from Windows Update, that’s not a completely new build. Windows 10 cumulative update KB5003837, which brings the OS build to 21382.1000, is only supposed to help testing the servicing pipeline, though Microsoft warns that some users may get an error when trying to install this new update. “Some Insiders with the Arabic, Greek, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, and Russian languages installed may see KB5003837 fail with error 0x80070002 the first time trying to install the update. It should succeed on subsequent attempts,” the company explains. What’s new in Windows 10 build 21382 As you can easily figure out from the OS build, this cumulative update is aimed at Windows 10 version 21382, which itself comes with several significant improvements. One of them is support for HDR in color managed apps, wit...