Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor Portal, Dashboard GPS Pro, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. We have spotted a number of notable Android handset offers headlined by Google Pixel 4 you can browse through right here, but for now it’s on to Google Play’s best price drops. We have quite a notable lineup today including titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, Dead Cells, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Toby: The Secret Mine, In Between, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.



more…