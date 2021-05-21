Microsoft and Google Clouds Used for Phishing

Microsoft and Google Clouds Used for Phishing

Softpedia

Published

In the first quarter of 2021, cybercriminals sent 52 million malicious messages using storage services such as Office 365, Azure, OneDrive, SharePoint, G-Suite, and Firebase.   During the pandemic, cybercriminals have been capitalizing on the rapid transition to cloud-based business services by concealing their email phishing scams behind ubiquitous, trusted services from Microsoft and Google.  Proofpoint security researchers discovered 7 million malicious emails sent from Microsoft 365 and a staggering 45 million sent from Google's infrastructure in the first three months of 2021 alone. In addition to that, they said that cybercriminals used Office 365, Azure, OneDrive, SharePoint, G-Suite, ...

Full Article