Microsoft and Google Clouds Used for Phishing

In the first quarter of 2021, cybercriminals sent 52 million malicious messages using storage services such as Office 365, Azure, OneDrive, SharePoint, G-Suite, and Firebase. During the pandemic, cybercriminals have been capitalizing on the rapid transition to cloud-based business services by concealing their email phishing scams behind ubiquitous, trusted services from Microsoft and Google. Proofpoint security researchers discovered 7 million malicious emails sent from Microsoft 365 and a staggering 45 million sent from Google's infrastructure in the first three months of 2021 alone. In addition to that, they said that cybercriminals used Office 365, Azure, OneDrive, SharePoint, G-Suite, ...