New SSDs Provide Ransomware and Data Theft Security

Phison and Cigent unveiled a co-developed SSD platform that uses mechanisms built directly into the SSD's firmware to defend against ransomware and data theft. In the event of an attack, the drives automatically encrypt and shield data. This year, everybody will be able to access these self-defense drives, according to Tom's Hardware Report. Antivirus software can detect known malware and analyze program activity to detect potentially illegal behavior patterns. Custom ransomware created by hacker groups, on the other hand, can go undetected until it is too late, leaving systems vulnerable to attack. In certain instances, it makes sense to encrypt data at the hardware level since it is typically safe from manipulation. Cigent's Secure SSD K2 and Secure SSD Denali drives use Phison's PS5012-E12DC Crypto-SSD NVMe controllers. Their technology provides embedde...