Microsoft Killing Off Internet Explorer, Yet Too Many People Still Use It

Microsoft has recently announced its decision to retire Internet Explorer next year, something that everybody saw coming especially given the latest investments in Microsoft Edge. But on the other hand, this doesn’t mean the world is prepared for this moment, as statistics show plenty of computers are still using Internet Explorer (or apps based on the same browser). StatCounter data shows Internet Explorer had a market share of over 0.70 percent last month, even more than the legacy version of Microsoft Edge, whose share dropped to 0.25 percent during the same month. Of course, Google Chrome continues to be the number one browser, followed by Safari (on Mac), Firefox, and the new Edge, but the number of people still running Internet Explorer is worrying, to say the least. The ...