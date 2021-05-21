Heads up music producers! All Moog iOS apps are now FREE (Reg. up to $30 each)

A series of FREE Moog iOS apps are up for grabs today. On top of the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, we are now tracking some extremely rare offers on the top-notch Moog iOS music production apps. While we have seen a couple of these apps go free in the past, you’re looking at premium software suites here that regularly fetch as much as $30 a pop. We aren’t exactly sure why they are all free at the moment, but they are so download them while you can. Combined, they carry 4+ star ratings from thousands. Head below for the complete list of FREE Moog iOS apps.



