Latest Belkin USB-C hub launches with 4K HDMI, 100W passthrough, an SD card reader, and more

With years of MacBooks, Chromebooks, and PC laptops adopting USB-C, it should come as no surprise that there’s a plethora of hubs on the market. This is great for consumers who can easily find an ideal solution that taps into all of the flexibility the port offers, but so many options can also make the shopping experience somewhat daunting. A new entry in the Belkin USB-C hub lineup aims to inject a trustworthy product into a sea of questionable ones. It offers up seven ports, wields support for up to 100-watt passthrough charging, can power a 4K display, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.



