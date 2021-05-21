Ford extends 2-day rally to 11% after revealing its new F-150 Lightning electric truck
Published
Ford's new F-150 Lightning electric truck has already amassed over 40,000 reservations just two days after its launch.Full Article
Published
Ford's new F-150 Lightning electric truck has already amassed over 40,000 reservations just two days after its launch.Full Article
4:07pm: Ford stock races ahead after electric F-150 reservations draws 20,000 reservations The industrials ended Friday up 124..
Dearborn, United States (AFP) May 20, 2021
Ford officially unveiled the all-electric version of its bestselling F-150..