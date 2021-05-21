Destiny 2 cross-play beta launches May 25 with a Strike playlist, Vault of Glass May 22, more

Destiny 2 just entered its latest season, which included a little cross-play bug that allowed players on various platforms to join each other’s Fireteams before the official launch in Season 15. Well, that bug was quickly squashed, and we were back to being locked into our own platform for multiplayer. That all changes on May 25, as Bungie aims to launch an official cross-play beta that day to test out the servers in a more prepared capacity. Also, we’ll be entering the Vault of Glass tomorrow, along with other updates in the latest Bungie Destiny 2 blog.



