Microsoft Kills Off Internet Explorer in Windows 10 Preview Builds

Microsoft has previously announced that it’s retiring Internet Explorer next year, and now the company has moved fast to already pull the browser from the preview builds of Windows 10. In other words, while Internet Explorer is projected to go dark next year on all Windows 10 devices, Microsoft has already killed off the browser in Windows 10 preview builds shipped to testers as part of the Windows Insider program. Microsoft previously recommended users to stick with Microsoft Edge, which also comes with a built-in IE mode, once Internet Explorer is completely retired. “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Microsoft said in its original announcement. “Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE m...