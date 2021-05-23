Microsoft Build 2021 Developers Conference: What to expect, how to watch and more
Published
Here we will be taking a look at everything we expect Microsoft to showcase at its Build 2021 virtual event from May 25 to May 27.Full Article
Published
Here we will be taking a look at everything we expect Microsoft to showcase at its Build 2021 virtual event from May 25 to May 27.Full Article
During its Build 2021 conference, Microsoft today announced that Teams’ crucial APIs, Teams Store, and collaborative apps tools..
Let’s face it: Not everyone wants to futz with Linux. But within Windows, playing around with Linux is becoming easier and..