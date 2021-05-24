3 ways to up your Zoom game: Banish common meeting headaches

Not everyone will return to an office this summer—much less at all. Many of us desk jockeys get to keep working remotely, meaning that Zoom calls will also stick around as a regular thing.



If like most people, you’ve been making do with your setup for video calls, now’s the time to consider an upgrade to reduce the headaches of endless teleconferencing. Some cost a little money, while others only require a little time to learn, but they all increase your control over the quality of your experience.



*Keyboard shortcuts*



GaudiLab / Shutterstock



Keyboard shortcuts eliminate the hassle of scouring menus for the setting you want.



