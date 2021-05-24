5 things to do before Google's data cap hits June 1

The time has come and the free ride is over. As of Tuesday June 1, 2021 your Gmail messages, Google Drive files, and Google Photos will count against a hard cloud storage limit. No more loopholes, no more ignored files, no more unlimited storage of photos (unless you're on a Pixel) and documents. Nearly everything counts.



If you haven’t considered what this change means for you yet, it’s a good idea to take a look at your Google Account and make sure you’re ready now that the deadline is looming. We've identified five things you should do before Google's new data cap hits—but first, let's look at how we got here.



To read this article in full, please click here