iPhone 12 Was by Far the Best-Selling Model in Q1, Research Shows

We’ve known for a while the iPhone 12 was selling like hotcakes, but new data shared by Counterpoint shows that this strong performance continued in the first quarter of 2021. Counterpoint published data for both revenue and volume share, revealing that the iPhone 12 family dominated the mobile market for the two categories. When it comes to revenue share, iPhone 12 Pro Max secured the leading spot with 12 percent, followed by iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively. iPhone 11 took the fourth spot in the charts with 3 percent. “In some regions, consumers preferred to buy higher variants of the devices. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model in the US. The S21 Ultra 5G also sold more than the lower variants in the US and Europe. The S21 series, which was launched at cheaper prices than the S20 series, was also supported by strong carrier promotions,”